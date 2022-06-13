Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Welltower in a report issued on Thursday, June 9th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.