Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.24

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.24 and last traded at $78.63, with a volume of 22411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.07.
A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.