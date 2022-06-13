West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.7 days.
Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.
