West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,700 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 15th total of 338,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.7 days.

Shares of West African Resources stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources (Get Rating)

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.