Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $71.49

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 2949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

