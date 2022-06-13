Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.49

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.49 and last traded at $71.70, with a volume of 2949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

