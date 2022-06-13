Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jonestrading

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jonestrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1,098.13, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.95. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:WMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 54.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,756,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 622,946 shares in the last quarter. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

