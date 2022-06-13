Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,100 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 309,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WRN stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a P/E ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 2.47. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

