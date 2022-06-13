Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.66

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.66 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 282048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Western Forest Products and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.37 million and a P/E ratio of 3.18.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$359.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

