Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 6323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UP. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

