Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.06

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 6323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

UP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,205,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,485,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

