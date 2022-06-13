Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target Cut to €38.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($46.24) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WBRBY. UBS Group upgraded Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($40.86) to €37.00 ($39.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wienerberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of Wienerberger stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.