William Blair Comments on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Minter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.93) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.95) per share.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $132.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

