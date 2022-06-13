William Blair Weighs in on American Software, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Software in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Software’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

AMSWA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.92. American Software has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $548.00 million, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

