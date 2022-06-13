William Blair Weighs in on Mastercard Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

NYSE:MA opened at $334.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $351.02 and a 200-day moving average of $353.66. The company has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

