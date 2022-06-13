William Daniel Delamater Sells 2,911 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) SVP William Daniel Delamater sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $47,856.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $4,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,613. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $506.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

