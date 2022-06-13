Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

