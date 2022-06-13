Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS CANSF opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28. Willow Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.04.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
