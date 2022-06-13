Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Up 1.3%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.85 and last traded at $194.85. 123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WINA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $676.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.60.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $4,113,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Winmark by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Winmark by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Winmark by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

