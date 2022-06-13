WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV) Short Interest Down 38.5% in May

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ WINV opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. WinVest Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WinVest Acquisition by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000.

WinVest Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to complete an initial business combination with Insight Guru Inc, a business and financial data analytics and technology company.

