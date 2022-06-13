Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.55

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 26081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after purchasing an additional 509,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,657,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,931 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,895,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,830,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

