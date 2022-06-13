WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.84

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.84 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 10834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

