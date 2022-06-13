WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.09

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 2683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,955,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,453,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3,883.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150,932 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 125,361 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

