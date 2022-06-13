WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.48

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.48 and last traded at $60.51, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

