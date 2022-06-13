WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.90

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPSGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.90 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 817,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 45,147 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 461.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

