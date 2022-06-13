WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.73

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 4409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,018,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

