WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $39.73

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DONGet Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 4409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,226,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,018,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 51,123 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.