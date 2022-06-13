WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.62

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.71, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth about $466,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $599,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

