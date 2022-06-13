WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.79

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EESGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 2023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

