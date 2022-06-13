WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.79

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $41.79, with a volume of 2023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

