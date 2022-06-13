Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.47

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.47 and last traded at $54.47, with a volume of 3693 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.63.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.61.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
