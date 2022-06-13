Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 3,570 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,570 ($44.74).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.34) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($61.40) to GBX 2,800 ($35.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.34) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.86) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,287 ($28.66) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,187 ($27.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($68.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,964.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,547.69.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

