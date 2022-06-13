Wolfe Research Lowers DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Underperform

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.93 on Monday. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.51 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $496,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 84.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.