Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.