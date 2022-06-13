Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 70.0% in May

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. Wolters Kluwer has a 1 year low of $90.77 and a 1 year high of $119.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.9724 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($104.30) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €104.00 ($111.83) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.