Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $92.32

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.32 and last traded at $92.32, with a volume of 1899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In other Woodward news, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.10 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Woodward by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

