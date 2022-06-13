Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $92.32

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.32 and last traded at $92.32, with a volume of 1899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

WWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.26 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Korte acquired 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock worth $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

