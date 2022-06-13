Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.35

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.35 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 1484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 32.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the third quarter valued at about $2,829,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

