Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Worthington Industries has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.