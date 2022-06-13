X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
XYF stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter.
X Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
