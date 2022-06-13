X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

XYF stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. X Financial has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $149.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in X Financial by 10,541.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in X Financial in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

