Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 498610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XBC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.92.

The firm has a market cap of C$117.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

