Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Down 37.9% in May

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,413,300 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 69,876,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,311.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance lowered Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xiaomi from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Xiaomi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of XIACF stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Xiaomi Corporation, an investment holding company, provides hardware, software, and internet services in Mainland China, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Smartphones, IoT and Lifestyle Products, Internet Services, and Others segments. The Smartphones segment sells smartphones. The IoT and Lifestyle Products segment offers smart TVs, laptops, AI speakers, and smart routers; various IoT and other smart hardware products; and lifestyle products.

