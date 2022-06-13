Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 191,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

XIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.86. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,066. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

