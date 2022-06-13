Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells $795,706.45 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,417.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:XMTR traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.89. 405,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. Xometry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $97.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

