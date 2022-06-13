XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

XPPLF stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40. XP Power has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on XP Power from GBX 6,225 ($78.01) to GBX 5,600 ($70.18) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

