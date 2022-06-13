Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.85

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 4762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xperi by 156.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xperi during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

