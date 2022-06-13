XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.15

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 10652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after acquiring an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after acquiring an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

