XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.15

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $46.15, with a volume of 10652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.07.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

