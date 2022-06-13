Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $762.49 million and a P/E ratio of -3.34.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

