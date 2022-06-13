Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.71

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.71 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 1662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after buying an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.