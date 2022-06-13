Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 585,212 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.72.
The firm has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.