Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 76,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 585,212 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.72.

The firm has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 24.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $561,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 5,780.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

