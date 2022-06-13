Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Short Interest Update

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:YGRAF opened at $3.14 on Monday. Yangarra Resources has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

