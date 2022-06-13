Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 3.8%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 6,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 245,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAO shares. Citigroup upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Youdao alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.58.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Youdao by 22.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Youdao during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.