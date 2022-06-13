Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 44.3% in May

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,200. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

