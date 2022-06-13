Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZLNDY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zalando from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut Zalando from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($96.77) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €87.00 ($93.55) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

